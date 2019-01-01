ñol

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zealand Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.780

Quarterly Revenue

$7.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$15.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zealand Pharma beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.94.

Revenue was up $161.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 16.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zealand Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.93 -0.99 -0.92 -1.01
EPS Actual -1 -0.73 -1.11 -0.94
Revenue Estimate 11.98M 11.09M 10.76M 9.89M
Revenue Actual 8.31M 16.88M 13.66M 7.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Zealand Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reporting earnings?
A

Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which beat the estimate of $-0.88.

Q
What were Zealand Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ZEAL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $32.7M, which beat the estimate of $11.3M.

