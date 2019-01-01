Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zealand Pharma beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.94.

Revenue was up $161.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 16.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zealand Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.93 -0.99 -0.92 -1.01 EPS Actual -1 -0.73 -1.11 -0.94 Revenue Estimate 11.98M 11.09M 10.76M 9.89M Revenue Actual 8.31M 16.88M 13.66M 7.50M

