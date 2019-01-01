Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 14.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was down $184.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.98
|1.77
|1.87
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|1.95
|1.81
|1.90
|1.71
|Revenue Estimate
|2.07B
|1.95B
|1.98B
|1.76B
|Revenue Actual
|2.04B
|1.92B
|2.03B
|1.85B
Earnings History
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Questions & Answers
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $2.08, which missed the estimate of $2.10.
The Actual Revenue was $2B, which beat the estimate of $1.9B.
