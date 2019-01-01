ñol

Zimmer Biomet Holdings
(NYSE:ZBH)
119.16
-0.23[-0.19%]
At close: May 25
119.15
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low117.98 - 120.72
52 Week High/Low108.47 - 169.98
Open / Close119.37 / 119.15
Float / Outstanding187.6M / 209.6M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap25B
P/E89.1
50d Avg. Price123.19
Div / Yield0.96/0.80%
Payout Ratio71.64
EPS0.07
Total Float187.6M

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$155.00

Lowest Price Target1

$111.00

Consensus Price Target1

$124.06

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
50720

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Citigroup
  • RBC Capital
  • SVB Leerink
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Loop Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)?
A

The latest price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting ZBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.90% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) was provided by Citigroup, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $135.00 to $125.00. The current price Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) is trading at is $119.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

