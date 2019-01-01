Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting ZBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.90% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) was provided by Citigroup, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $135.00 to $125.00. The current price Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) is trading at is $119.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
