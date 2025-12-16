What's Up With The Rise In Zillow Stock Today?

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares are moving higher on Tuesday. The stock looks to be rebounding from Monday's sharp sell‑off sparked by reports that Alphabet is experimenting with real estate listings in Google search.

Zillow stock is moving in positive territory. Why is Z stock advancing?

What Happened: Over the weekend, social media posts showed for‑sale home listings appearing directly in Google search results, raising concerns about potential competition.

Global real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete shared screenshots of Google displaying property details and a "request a tour" button above Zillow's own listings when users searched "homes for sale" in certain areas.

DelPrete noted the feature appears to be a limited mobile test in select markets, but the news was enough to send Zillow shares tumbling. Tuesday's slight recovery looks like more of a relief bounce than anything else.

Z Technical Analysis: Zillow sits 3.3% under its 20‑day SMA at $72.48, signaling difficulty gaining upward traction. The RSI at 38.69 leans toward oversold territory, suggesting limited rebound strength, while the MACD remains below its signal line, reinforcing near‑term selling pressure.

Key levels to watch are support at $69.50 and resistance at $74.50. A break below support could open the door to further downside, while a move above resistance may hint at reversal potential.

Currently trading at just 34.7% of its 52‑week range indicates the stock is closer to its lows than its highs, pointing to continued pressure.

Traders should keep a close eye on the support and resistance levels, as well as the moving averages, to gauge potential price movements. The current technical setup suggests a cautious approach until clearer bullish signals emerge.

Z Price Action: Zillow shares were up 2.37% at $70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock