Yum China Holdings
(NYSE:YUMC)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
45.435
1.975[4.54%]
At close: Jun 6
45.65
0.2150[0.47%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.01 - 46.94
52 Week High/Low33.55 - 69.58
Open / Close45.65 / -
Float / Outstanding420.8M / 421.4M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.9M
Mkt Cap19.1B
P/E21.95
50d Avg. Price41.62
Div / Yield0.48/1.10%
Payout Ratio24.24
EPS0.23
Total Float420.8M

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Yum China Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$2.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Yum China Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Yum China Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) reporting earnings?
A

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which hit the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were Yum China Holdings’s (NYSE:YUMC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which missed the estimate of $1.6B.

