Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yum China Holdings
Yum China Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) was reported by OTR Global on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting YUMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) was provided by OTR Global, and Yum China Holdings downgraded their mixed rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yum China Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yum China Holdings was filed on January 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yum China Holdings (YUMC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Yum China Holdings (YUMC) is trading at is $45.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.