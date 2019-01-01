Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yield10 Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.65.

Revenue was down $47.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 16.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yield10 Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.65 -0.54 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.49 -0.64 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 100.00K 210.00K 200.00K 220.00K Revenue Actual 152.00K 92.00K 174.00K 196.00K

