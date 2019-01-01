ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yield10 Bioscience
(NASDAQ:YTEN)
2.59
-0.04[-1.52%]
Last update: 3:04PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.52 - 2.67
52 Week High/Low1.91 - 10.1
Open / Close2.55 / -
Float / Outstanding4.8M / 4.9M
Vol / Avg.19.6K / 399.5K
Mkt Cap12.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.68
Total Float4.8M

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Yield10 Bioscience reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.680

Quarterly Revenue

$149K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$149K

Earnings Recap

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yield10 Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.65.

Revenue was down $47.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 16.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yield10 Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.65 -0.54 -0.55
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.49 -0.64 -0.60
Revenue Estimate 100.00K 210.00K 200.00K 220.00K
Revenue Actual 152.00K 92.00K 174.00K 196.00K

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.65 -0.54 -0.55
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.49 -0.64 -0.60
Revenue Estimate 100.00K 210.00K 200.00K 220.00K
Revenue Actual 152.00K 92.00K 174.00K 196.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Yield10 Bioscience using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Yield10 Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) reporting earnings?
A

Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-38.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Yield10 Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:YTEN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $293K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.