Yamada Holdings Co Ltd formerly, Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. is a consumer electronics retailer. The business consists of directly managed stores and franchised stores in Japan, China, and other Southeast Asian countries. The product offering consists of electrical appliances, such as video and audio devices, washing machines, cooking appliances, cooling and heating devices; and home information appliances, such as personal computers, phones, faxes. Yamada also provides nonelectrical appliances, such as software and books, and housing-related products.