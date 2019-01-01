QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
0.16/4.90%
52 Wk
3.32 - 4.85
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
26.38
Open
-
P/E
5.61
EPS
21
Shares
819.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yamada Holdings Co Ltd formerly, Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. is a consumer electronics retailer. The business consists of directly managed stores and franchised stores in Japan, China, and other Southeast Asian countries. The product offering consists of electrical appliances, such as video and audio devices, washing machines, cooking appliances, cooling and heating devices; and home information appliances, such as personal computers, phones, faxes. Yamada also provides nonelectrical appliances, such as software and books, and housing-related products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yamada Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yamada Holdings (YMDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yamada Holdings (OTCPK: YMDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yamada Holdings's (YMDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yamada Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Yamada Holdings (YMDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yamada Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Yamada Holdings (YMDAF)?

A

The stock price for Yamada Holdings (OTCPK: YMDAF) is $3.3234 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yamada Holdings (YMDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamada Holdings.

Q

When is Yamada Holdings (OTCPK:YMDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Yamada Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yamada Holdings (YMDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yamada Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Yamada Holdings (YMDAF) operate in?

A

Yamada Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.