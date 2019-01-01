QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.13 - 39.13
Mkt Cap
7.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
36.76
Shares
137.3M
Outstanding
Azbil Corp is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through three segments. The building automation segment designs and manufactures building automation products, which include application software, controllers, valves, sensors, and others. This segment also provides engineering, maintenance, energy-saving, and facility management services. The advanced automation segment provides products, solutions, and engineering and maintenance services to help plants improve efficiency. The life automation segment is involved in utilities serviced, pharmaceutical and medical fields, life sciences research, and others. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Japanese domestic market.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Azbil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Azbil (YMATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azbil (OTCPK: YMATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Azbil's (YMATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Azbil.

Q

What is the target price for Azbil (YMATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Azbil

Q

Current Stock Price for Azbil (YMATF)?

A

The stock price for Azbil (OTCPK: YMATF) is $53.5 last updated Fri Jan 22 2021 18:28:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Azbil (YMATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Azbil.

Q

When is Azbil (OTCPK:YMATF) reporting earnings?

A

Azbil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Azbil (YMATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azbil.

Q

What sector and industry does Azbil (YMATF) operate in?

A

Azbil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.