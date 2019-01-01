Azbil Corp is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through three segments. The building automation segment designs and manufactures building automation products, which include application software, controllers, valves, sensors, and others. This segment also provides engineering, maintenance, energy-saving, and facility management services. The advanced automation segment provides products, solutions, and engineering and maintenance services to help plants improve efficiency. The life automation segment is involved in utilities serviced, pharmaceutical and medical fields, life sciences research, and others. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Japanese domestic market.