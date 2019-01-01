Yext (NYSE:YEXT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yext
Yext Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Yext (NYSE: YEXT) was reported by DA Davidson on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.25 expecting YEXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.94% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yext (NYSE: YEXT) was provided by DA Davidson, and Yext downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yext, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yext was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yext (YEXT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $16.50 to $5.25. The current price Yext (YEXT) is trading at is $5.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
