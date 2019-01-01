Yext (NYSE:YEXT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$101.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$100.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Yext using advanced sorting and filters.
Yext Questions & Answers
When is Yext (NYSE:YEXT) reporting earnings?
Yext (YEXT) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which beat the estimate of $-0.14.
What were Yext’s (NYSE:YEXT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $40.8M, which beat the estimate of $40.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.