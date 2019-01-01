X Financial (NYSE:XYF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for X Financial
No Data
X Financial Questions & Answers
What is the target price for X Financial (XYF)?
There is no price target for X Financial
What is the most recent analyst rating for X Financial (XYF)?
There is no analyst for X Financial
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for X Financial (XYF)?
There is no next analyst rating for X Financial
Is the Analyst Rating X Financial (XYF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for X Financial
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.