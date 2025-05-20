May 20, 2025 10:26 AM 2 min read

Agilysys, Amer Sports, X Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. AGYS rose sharply during Tuesday's session following better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Agilysys reported fourth-quarter revenue of $74.27 million, beating analyst estimates of $71.42 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The hospitality software provider reported fourth-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share, beating estimates of 29 cents per share.

Agilysys shares jumped 18.6% to $98.50 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares jumped 26% to $16.59 after the company announced it launched its Advantage2 quantum system to address problems in optimization, AI, and materials simulation.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares rose 17.1% to $8.21. MindMed announced new employee inducement grants.
  • Amer Sports, Inc. AS jumped 16.6% to $36.62 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  • X Financial XYF gained 15.8% to $17.38 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results.
  • COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS rose 14.9% to $4.9999.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX gained 11% to $10.32.
  • GIBO Holdings Limited GIBO rose 10.4% to $3.50.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 9.6% to $385.35.
  • Sasol Limited SSL rose 8.5% to $4.45.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW gained 8.5% to $5.26.
  • Magnite, Inc. MGNI shares rose 6.3% to $16.29. Amazon Publisher Services (APS) and Magnite announced a deeper streaming TV collaboration through APS’ Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM) and Magnite’s SpringServe.
  • Pegasystems Inc. PEGA gained 5.3% to $103.64 following announcements that the company will join the S&P Midcap 400.

