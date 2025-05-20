May 20, 2025 5:43 AM 3 min read

Why Pegasystems Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Pegasystems Inc. PEGA rose sharply in today's pre-market after it was announced that the company will join the S&P Midcap 400.

Pegasystems will replace Nordstrom in the S&P Midcap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on May 22.

Pegasystems shares jumped 6.5% to $104.86 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • BloomZ Inc. BLMZ rose 100% to $0.2023 in pre-market trading.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN surged 44.2% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after the company provided an update on its merger with Betaliq. The company also reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF gained 36.1% to $0.3075 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI jumped 30.7% to $0.0119 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Monday.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA surged 25.3% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after jumping over 76% on Monday.
  • Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL gained 21% to $0.2419 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday. Incannex Healthcare, last week, reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter EPS results.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. TIL climbed 18.7% to $20.06 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Monday.
  • ASP Isotopes Inc. ASPI gained 14.4% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered into a loan and supply agreement with TerraPower to support construction of new HALEU uranium enrichment facility in South Africa.
  • X Financial XYF rose 9.7% to $16.45 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.

Losers

  • Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA shares fell 20.2% to $0.0853 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 18.4% to $0.2775 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Monday.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX fell 17.6% to $9.15 in today's pre-market trading. Protagenic Therapeutics shares jumped 266% on Monday after the company entered a business combination with Phytanix.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO fell 16.9% to $0.2750 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • DigiAsia Corp. FAAS shares dipped 15.6% to $0.30 in pre-market trading. DigiAsia announced the launch of Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy. The company said it is exploring up to $100 million capital raise to acquire Bitcoin.
  • Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ASBP shares tumbled 12% to $0.2201 in pre-market trading.
  • AIFU Inc. AIFU shares fell 11.7% to $0.1565 in pre-market trading.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET dipped 11.2% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 23% on Monday.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS declined 8.2% to $14.20 in pre-market trading following first-quarter earnings.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 5% to $17.21 in pre-market trading. Asana will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026 on Tuesday, June 3, after the closing bell.

