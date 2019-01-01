22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 22nd Century Group
The latest price target for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) was reported by Roth Capital on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting XXII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 220.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) was provided by Roth Capital, and 22nd Century Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 22nd Century Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 22nd Century Group was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 22nd Century Group (XXII) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price 22nd Century Group (XXII) is trading at is $1.87, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
