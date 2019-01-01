22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

22nd Century Group beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $2.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.23% increase in the share price the next day.

