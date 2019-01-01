XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 8, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting XTLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.98% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and XTL Biopharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XTL Biopharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XTL Biopharmaceuticals was filed on May 8, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 8, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price XTL Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) is trading at is $1.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
