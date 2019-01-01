Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Woodward
Woodward Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $117.00 expecting WWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.51% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Woodward maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Woodward, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Woodward was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Woodward (WWD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $122.00 to $117.00. The current price Woodward (WWD) is trading at is $101.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
