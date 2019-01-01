WW International (NASDAQ:WW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WW International beat estimated earnings by 79.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was down $34.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WW International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.73
|0.65
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.72
|0.48
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|279.29M
|314.12M
|337.10M
|332.65M
|Revenue Actual
|275.79M
|293.50M
|311.38M
|331.80M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
WW International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.92 and $1.02 per share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of WW International using advanced sorting and filters.
WW International Questions & Answers
WW International (WW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.51.
The Actual Revenue was $341.7M, which beat the estimate of $329.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.