WW International (NASDAQ:WW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WW International beat estimated earnings by 79.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was down $34.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WW International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.73 0.65 -0.24 EPS Actual 0.35 0.72 0.48 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 279.29M 314.12M 337.10M 332.65M Revenue Actual 275.79M 293.50M 311.38M 331.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

WW International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.92 and $1.02 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.