ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WW International
(NASDAQ:WW)
6.92
0.13[1.91%]
Last update: 11:26AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.82 - 7.13
52 Week High/Low6.01 - 41.13
Open / Close6.82 / -
Float / Outstanding53.2M / 70.3M
Vol / Avg.443.7K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap486.7M
P/E6.23
50d Avg. Price9.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float53.2M

WW International (NASDAQ:WW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WW International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$297.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$297.8M

Earnings Recap

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WW International beat estimated earnings by 79.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was down $34.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WW International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.73 0.65 -0.24
EPS Actual 0.35 0.72 0.48 -0.20
Revenue Estimate 279.29M 314.12M 337.10M 332.65M
Revenue Actual 275.79M 293.50M 311.38M 331.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

WW International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.92 and $1.02 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WW International using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

WW International Questions & Answers

Q
When is WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reporting earnings?
A

WW International (WW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Q
What were WW International’s (NASDAQ:WW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $341.7M, which beat the estimate of $329.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.