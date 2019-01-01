WW International (NASDAQ:WW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WW International
The latest price target for WW International (NASDAQ: WW) was reported by DA Davidson on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting WW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 187.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WW International (NASDAQ: WW) was provided by DA Davidson, and WW International maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WW International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WW International was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WW International (WW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $20.00. The current price WW International (WW) is trading at is $6.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
