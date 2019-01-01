ñol

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

West Pharmaceutical Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$2.300

Quarterly Revenue

$720M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$720M

Earnings Recap

 

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 8.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.12.

Revenue was up $49.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Pharmaceutical Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.91 1.80 1.74 1.43
EPS Actual 2.04 2.06 2.46 2.05
Revenue Estimate 710.20M 687.09M 669.38M 611.39M
Revenue Actual 730.80M 706.50M 723.60M 670.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

West Pharmaceutical Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reporting earnings?
A

West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Q
What were West Pharmaceutical Servs’s (NYSE:WST) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $397.6M, which missed the estimate of $406M.

