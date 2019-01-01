QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wisr Ltd is a fintech company that operates in the Australian consumer finance market. The company provides personal loans, financial products and credit comparison services with apps, content, and other products that use technology to provide outcomes for borrowers and investors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wisr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wisr (WSRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wisr (OTCPK: WSRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wisr's (WSRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wisr.

Q

What is the target price for Wisr (WSRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wisr

Q

Current Stock Price for Wisr (WSRLF)?

A

The stock price for Wisr (OTCPK: WSRLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wisr (WSRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wisr.

Q

When is Wisr (OTCPK:WSRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Wisr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wisr (WSRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wisr.

Q

What sector and industry does Wisr (WSRLF) operate in?

A

Wisr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.