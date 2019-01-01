Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$34.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$34.1M
Whitestone REIT Questions & Answers
When is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) reporting earnings?
Whitestone REIT (WSR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
What were Whitestone REIT’s (NYSE:WSR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.2M, which missed the estimate of $30.7M.
