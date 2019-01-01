Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) was reported by Colliers Securities on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting WSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.75% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) was provided by Colliers Securities, and Whitestone REIT initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Whitestone REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Whitestone REIT was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Whitestone REIT (WSR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Whitestone REIT (WSR) is trading at is $12.32, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
