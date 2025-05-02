Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Whitestone REIT WSR

On April 30, Whitestone REIT posted weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. “Whitestone delivered a very strong quarter, delivering 4.8% Same Store Net Operating Income growth, GAAP leasing spreads of 20.3% and occupancy of 92.9%. Our portfolio of primarily service-based tenants is designed to adapt more readily to change and deliver results in a variety of economic environments,” said Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.37.

RSI Value: 26.7

26.7 WSR Price Action: Shares of Whitestone fell 3.5% to close at $12.54 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 52.46 Momentum score with Value at 59.74.

Lineage Inc LINE

On April 30, Lineage reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $46.30.

RSI Value: 29.6

29.6 LINE Price Action: Shares of Lineage dipped 2.1% to close at $47.22 on Thursday.

Shares of Lineage dipped 2.1% to close at $47.22 on Thursday.

Rayonier Inc RYN

On April 30, Rayonier reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 EPS guidance. “We continued to advance key strategic initiatives during the first quarter, underscored by our announcement of an agreement to sell our New Zealand joint venture interest in March,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $22.80.

RSI Value: 26.5

26.5 RYN Price Action: Shares of Rayonier fell 3.6% to close at $23.59 on Thursday.

Shares of Rayonier fell 3.6% to close at $23.59 on Thursday.

