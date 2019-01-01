Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.50 expecting WSBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Waterstone Financial downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Waterstone Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Waterstone Financial was filed on February 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Waterstone Financial (WSBF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $20.50. The current price Waterstone Financial (WSBF) is trading at is $17.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
