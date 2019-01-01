Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Waterstone Financial beat estimated earnings by 10.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Waterstone Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.62 0.66 0.75 EPS Actual 0.79 0.74 0.89 1.17 Revenue Estimate 14.10M 14.00M 13.30M 13.40M Revenue Actual 13.64M 14.28M 13.95M 14.32M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.