Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Waterstone Financial beat estimated earnings by 10.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Waterstone Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.62
|0.66
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.74
|0.89
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|14.10M
|14.00M
|13.30M
|13.40M
|Revenue Actual
|13.64M
|14.28M
|13.95M
|14.32M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Waterstone Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Waterstone Financial Questions & Answers
Waterstone Financial (WSBF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which hit the estimate of $0.32.
The Actual Revenue was $12.5M, which missed the estimate of $13M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.