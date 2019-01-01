ñol

Worthington Industries
(NYSE:WOR)
46.04
0.03[0.07%]
At close: May 26
46.01
-0.0300[-0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low41.5 - 68.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding30.2M / 49.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 255.8K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E5.77
50d Avg. Price49.95
Div / Yield1.12/2.43%
Payout Ratio13.68
EPS1.13
Total Float30.2M

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Worthington Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 22

EPS

$1.130

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$1.4B

Earnings Recap

 

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Worthington Industries missed estimated earnings by 17.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $618.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.72 1.90 1.75 1.25
EPS Actual 2.12 2.46 2.33 1.36
Revenue Estimate 1.25B 1.08B 1.04B 872.50M
Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.11B 978.32M 759.11M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Worthington Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Worthington Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reporting earnings?
A

Worthington Industries (WOR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)?
A

Worthington Industries (WOR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 28, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Q
What were Worthington Industries’s (NYSE:WOR) revenues?
A

Worthington Industries (WOR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 28, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $845.3M, which beat the estimate of $772.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.