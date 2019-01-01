Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Warner Music Group beat estimated earnings by 48.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $279.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Warner Music Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.16
|0.28
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|1.35B
|1.20B
|1.18B
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.34B
|1.25B
|1.33B
