Warner Music Group
(NASDAQ:WMG)
28.94
00
At close: May 26
28.94
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.39 - 50.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding107.9M / 514.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7M
Mkt Cap14.9B
P/E41.34
50d Avg. Price32.88
Div / Yield0.6/2.07%
Payout Ratio81.43
EPS0.18
Total Float107.9M

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Warner Music Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4B

Earnings Recap

 

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Warner Music Group beat estimated earnings by 48.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $279.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Warner Music Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.19
EPS Actual 0.12 0.16 0.28 0.21
Revenue Estimate 1.35B 1.20B 1.18B 1.25B
Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.34B 1.25B 1.33B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Warner Music Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Warner Music Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) reporting earnings?
A

Warner Music Group (WMG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which hit the estimate of $0.04.

Q
What were Warner Music Group’s (NASDAQ:WMG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1B, which beat the estimate of $980.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.