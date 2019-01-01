ñol

Warner Music Group
(NASDAQ:WMG)
28.94
0.98[3.51%]
At close: May 26
28.94
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low27.8 - 29.24
52 Week High/Low24.39 - 50.23
Open / Close28.04 / 28.94
Float / Outstanding107.9M / 514.8M
Vol / Avg.796.9K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap14.9B
P/E39.94
50d Avg. Price33.01
Div / Yield0.6/2.15%
Payout Ratio81.43
EPS0.18
Total Float107.9M

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG), Dividends

Warner Music Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Warner Music Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.09%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Warner Music Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Warner Music Group (WMG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Warner Music Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Warner Music Group (WMG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Warner Music Group ($WMG) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Warner Music Group (WMG) shares by May 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Warner Music Group (WMG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Warner Music Group (WMG) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)?
A

Warner Music Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Warner Music Group (WMG) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

