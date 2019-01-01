John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$515.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of John Wiley & Sons using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
John Wiley & Sons Questions & Answers
When is John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for John Wiley & Sons
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB)?
There are no earnings for John Wiley & Sons
What were John Wiley & Sons’s (NYSE:WLYB) revenues?
There are no earnings for John Wiley & Sons
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.