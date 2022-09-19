KnowBe4, Wix.com And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 70 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares jumped 38% to $3.85 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.

KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE gained 25% to $21.64 after the company confirmed it received a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $24 per share.

Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC climbed 16.7% to $2.0999.

VEON Ltd. VEON surged 12.8% to $0.4062 after dropping 18% on Friday. VEON Group's consolidated revenue rose 3.1% year-on-year for the first eight months of 2022.

Wix.com Ltd. WIX rose 10.9% to $81.73 after Starboard Value disclosed a 9% active stake in the company.

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE climbed 10.5% to $3.15. Coeur announced agreement to sell Southern Nevada Holdings for upfront cash consideration of $150 million, and deferred cash consideration of $50 million.

Global Blue Group Holding AG

Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND rose 9% to $11.55.

Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT rose 7.7% to $3.3550.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLYB gained 7.5% to $43.11.

Sharecare, Inc. SHCR gained 7.4% to $1.7950. Sharecare was awarded three-year NCQA accreditation for wellness and health promotion.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR rose 7.3% to $98.17. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Ind Props from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $175.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU climbed 6.8% to $5.75.

climbed 6.8% to $5.75. XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 6% to $15.43. XPeng launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP).