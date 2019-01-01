QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.21
Shares
44.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA operates in the maritime industry and offers shipping and logistics services. The maritime services segment, which generates the largest portion of revenue, offers marine products and ship management. The supply services segment operates oil supply bases and offers rig maintenance and logistics. The company is based in Norway and earns the majority of its revenue in Europe, followed by Asia and Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (WLHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (OTCPK: WLHSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding's (WLHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (WLHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (WLHSF)?

A

The stock price for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (OTCPK: WLHSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (WLHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding.

Q

When is Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (OTCPK:WLHSF) reporting earnings?

A

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (WLHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding (WLHSF) operate in?

A

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.