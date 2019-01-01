|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSPW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Worksport.
There is no analysis for Worksport
The stock price for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSPW) is $0.66 last updated Today at 4:57:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Worksport.
Worksport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Worksport.
Worksport is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.