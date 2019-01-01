QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 17, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Worksport Ltd is engaged in the business of auto parts manufacturing. The company designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. Tonneau covers are useful aftermarket accessories that provide security and protection for cargo to personal pickup truck owners. Its products line consists of SC (Soft Cover) SC3, SC3pro and TC (Tough Cover) TC3 lines.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Worksport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worksport (WKSPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Worksport's (WKSPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Worksport.

Q

What is the target price for Worksport (WKSPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Worksport

Q

Current Stock Price for Worksport (WKSPW)?

A

The stock price for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSPW) is $0.66 last updated Today at 4:57:18 PM.

Q

Does Worksport (WKSPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Worksport.

Q

When is Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSPW) reporting earnings?

A

Worksport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Worksport (WKSPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worksport.

Q

What sector and industry does Worksport (WKSPW) operate in?

A

Worksport is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.