Whiting USA Trust
(OTC:WHZT)
0.1604
00
At close: Mar 1
0.33
0.1696[105.74%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding16M / 18.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 315.1K
Mkt Cap3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float-

Whiting USA Trust (OTC:WHZT), Dividends

Whiting USA Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Whiting USA Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

217.6%

Annual Dividend

$0.6524

Last Dividend

Feb 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Whiting USA Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whiting USA Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on March 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whiting USA Trust (WHZT). The last dividend payout was on March 1, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whiting USA Trust (WHZT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on March 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Whiting USA Trust (OTC:WHZT)?
A

Whiting USA Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) was $0.16 and was paid out next on March 1, 2022.

