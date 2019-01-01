Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate IT
Wheeler Real Estate IT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) was reported by Compass Point on November 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WHLR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) was provided by Compass Point, and Wheeler Real Estate IT downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wheeler Real Estate IT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wheeler Real Estate IT was filed on November 3, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 3, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLR) is trading at is $2.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
