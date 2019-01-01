ñol

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
(NYSE:WH)
78.60
-0.09[-0.11%]
At close: May 26
78.69
0.0900[0.11%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low65.24 - 93.86
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding90.4M / 92.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 757.6K
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E22.61
50d Avg. Price82.93
Div / Yield1.28/1.63%
Payout Ratio29.89
EPS1.15
Total Float90.4M

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.950

Quarterly Revenue

$371M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$371M

Earnings Recap

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $68.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.91 0.63 0.25
EPS Actual 0.69 1.16 0.95 0.36
Revenue Estimate 384.72M 462.78M 413.57M 332.97M
Revenue Actual 392.00M 463.00M 406.00M 303.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) reporting earnings?
A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.85, which missed the estimate of $0.90.

Q
What were Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s (NYSE:WH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $604M, which beat the estimate of $555.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.