Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $68.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.91 0.63 0.25 EPS Actual 0.69 1.16 0.95 0.36 Revenue Estimate 384.72M 462.78M 413.57M 332.97M Revenue Actual 392.00M 463.00M 406.00M 303.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.