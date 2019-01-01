Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) was reported by Loop Capital on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $99.00 expecting WH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) was provided by Loop Capital, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was filed on October 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $99.00. The current price Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) is trading at is $80.55, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
