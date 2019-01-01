QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
Westward Gold Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. It is also advancing the Mulloy Project in Northern Ontario.

Westward Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westward Gold (WGLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westward Gold (OTCQB: WGLIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westward Gold's (WGLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westward Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Westward Gold (WGLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Westward Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Westward Gold (WGLIF)?

A

The stock price for Westward Gold (OTCQB: WGLIF) is $0.0994 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:21:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Westward Gold (WGLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westward Gold.

Q

When is Westward Gold (OTCQB:WGLIF) reporting earnings?

A

Westward Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Westward Gold (WGLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westward Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Westward Gold (WGLIF) operate in?

A

Westward Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.