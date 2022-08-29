Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 24, 2022 – Westward Gold Inc. WG, WGLIF, (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its third anniversary payment to First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining") related to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into by Momentum Minerals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westward, and First Mining. The Company is currently earning into a 100% ownership position in the Turquoise Canyon Project ("Turquoise Canyon"), based on the Agreement dated August 20, 2019, as amended on August 19, 2020.

As per the Agreement, Westward has elected to pay First Mining C$137,500 in shares, based on the trailing 30-day volume-weighted average price on the CSE. The Company has issued a total of 1,544,944 shares at a deemed price of C$0.089 per share; following the issuance, First Mining will own 2,755,843 shares of Westward, representing approximately 4.0% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

In order to earn into its 100% ownership position in Turquoise Canyon, Westward must make one final payment on the fourth anniversary of the Agreement (August 20, 2023), for C$137,500 payable in cash or shares at the Company's option. Westward must also complete a total of C$750,000 in qualified exploration expenditures prior to August 20, 2023, with a minimum of C$50,000 in the first year of the Agreement and C$100,000 in the second year, both of which have been satisfied. To date, the Company has spent approximately C$544,000 at Turquoise Canyon. Following completion of the earn-in requirements, First Mining will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Return Royalty, which can be reduced to 1.0% with a C$1,000,000 cash payment.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

