Range
5.57 - 5.72
Vol / Avg.
124.3K/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.12/2.15%
52 Wk
5.23 - 7.38
Mkt Cap
818.4M
Payout Ratio
38.71
Open
5.61
P/E
17.97
EPS
0.07
Shares
145.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.100 0.0200
REV77.690M79.175M1.485M

Analyst Ratings

WisdomTree Inv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WisdomTree Inv (WETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WisdomTree Inv's (WETF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WisdomTree Inv (WETF) stock?

A

The latest price target for WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.75 expecting WETF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WisdomTree Inv (WETF)?

A

The stock price for WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) is $5.64 last updated Today at 4:26:15 PM.

Q

Does WisdomTree Inv (WETF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) reporting earnings?

A

WisdomTree Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is WisdomTree Inv (WETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WisdomTree Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does WisdomTree Inv (WETF) operate in?

A

WisdomTree Inv is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.