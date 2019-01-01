|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.100
|0.0200
|REV
|77.690M
|79.175M
|1.485M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WisdomTree Inv’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), P10 (NYSE:PX) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL).
The latest price target for WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.75 expecting WETF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) is $5.64 last updated Today at 4:26:15 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
WisdomTree Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WisdomTree Inv.
WisdomTree Inv is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.