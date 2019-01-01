WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.