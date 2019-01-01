QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
63.63 - 96.1
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Wetherspoon (J D) PLC owns and operates close to 1,000 pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The pubs generate nearly all the company's total revenue, but it also has a very small hotel business. Its locations are in or near town centres or in suburban locations. It also has pubs in airports and railway stations. The company leases roughly half of its locations and owns the other half. Most of its pubs operate under individual brand names. Brands with multiple locations include Wetherspoon's and Moon Under Water.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wetherspoon (J D) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wetherspoon (J D) (JDWPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wetherspoon (J D) (OTCPK: JDWPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wetherspoon (J D)'s (JDWPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wetherspoon (J D).

Q

What is the target price for Wetherspoon (J D) (JDWPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wetherspoon (J D)

Q

Current Stock Price for Wetherspoon (J D) (JDWPY)?

A

The stock price for Wetherspoon (J D) (OTCPK: JDWPY) is $67.68 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wetherspoon (J D) (JDWPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Wetherspoon (J D) (OTCPK:JDWPY) reporting earnings?

A

Wetherspoon (J D) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wetherspoon (J D) (JDWPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wetherspoon (J D).

Q

What sector and industry does Wetherspoon (J D) (JDWPY) operate in?

A

Wetherspoon (J D) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.