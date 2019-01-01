Wetherspoon (J D) PLC owns and operates close to 1,000 pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The pubs generate nearly all the company's total revenue, but it also has a very small hotel business. Its locations are in or near town centres or in suburban locations. It also has pubs in airports and railway stations. The company leases roughly half of its locations and owns the other half. Most of its pubs operate under individual brand names. Brands with multiple locations include Wetherspoon's and Moon Under Water.