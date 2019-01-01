ñol

Werner Enterprises
(NASDAQ:WERN)
40.73
00
At close: May 26
40.73
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low36.29 - 48.79
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding53.1M / 65.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 975.5K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E10.29
50d Avg. Price40.15
Div / Yield0.52/1.28%
Payout Ratio9.09
EPS0.82
Total Float53.1M

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Werner Enterprises reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.960

Quarterly Revenue

$764.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$764.6M

Earnings Recap

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Werner Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 11.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $148.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.96 0.95 0.86 0.63
EPS Actual 1.13 0.79 0.86 0.68
Revenue Estimate 724.95M 700.84M 648.82M 610.12M
Revenue Actual 765.22M 702.89M 649.81M 616.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Werner Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q
When is Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) reporting earnings?
A

Werner Enterprises (WERN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were Werner Enterprises’s (NASDAQ:WERN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $519.5M, which missed the estimate of $520M.

