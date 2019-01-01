Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Werner Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 11.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $148.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.95 0.86 0.63 EPS Actual 1.13 0.79 0.86 0.68 Revenue Estimate 724.95M 700.84M 648.82M 610.12M Revenue Actual 765.22M 702.89M 649.81M 616.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.