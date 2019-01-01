Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Workday beat estimated earnings by 9.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 4.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workday's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.78
|0.73
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|1.23
|0.87
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|1.31B
|1.24B
|1.16B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.26B
|1.18B
|1.13B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Workday using advanced sorting and filters.
Workday Questions & Answers
Workday (WDAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
The Actual Revenue was $479.9M, which beat the estimate of $467.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.