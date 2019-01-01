QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
979M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
5.4B
Outstanding
West China Cement Ltd is a producer of cement and supplies its products to the infrastructure, urban, and rural construction markets in China. The primary use of West China's cement is in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, railways, roads, and residential buildings.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

West China Cement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West China Cement (WCHNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West China Cement (OTCPK: WCHNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West China Cement's (WCHNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West China Cement.

Q

What is the target price for West China Cement (WCHNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West China Cement

Q

Current Stock Price for West China Cement (WCHNF)?

A

The stock price for West China Cement (OTCPK: WCHNF) is $0.18 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 14:47:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West China Cement (WCHNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West China Cement.

Q

When is West China Cement (OTCPK:WCHNF) reporting earnings?

A

West China Cement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West China Cement (WCHNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West China Cement.

Q

What sector and industry does West China Cement (WCHNF) operate in?

A

West China Cement is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.