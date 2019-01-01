QQQ
Winc Inc is a wine company in the United States. It has a direct-to-consumer model, which involves the company bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license. It also features wines at select retailers and restaurants nationwide. It sources from vineyards and works with winemakers and ships all wine, domestic and international, in bulk containers to a centralized winemaking and bottling facility on California's Central Coast.

Winc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winc (WBEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winc (AMEX: WBEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Winc's (WBEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Winc.

Q

What is the target price for Winc (WBEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Winc (AMEX: WBEV) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting WBEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 213.03% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Winc (WBEV)?

A

The stock price for Winc (AMEX: WBEV) is $4.1529 last updated Today at 4:12:21 PM.

Q

Does Winc (WBEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Winc.

Q

When is Winc (AMEX:WBEV) reporting earnings?

A

Winc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Winc (WBEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winc.

Q

What sector and industry does Winc (WBEV) operate in?

A

Winc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.