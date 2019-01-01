Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energous missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $70.90 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energous's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.15 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.14 -0.18 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 500.00K 400.00K 350.00K 150.00K Revenue Actual 225.40K 201.36K 184.96K 145.06K

