Energous
(NASDAQ:WATT)
0.95
0.0067[0.71%]
At close: May 26
0.975
0.0250[2.63%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low0.91 - 0.97
52 Week High/Low0.82 - 3.88
Open / Close0.96 / 0.95
Float / Outstanding76.2M / 77.1M
Vol / Avg.208.7K / 443.9K
Mkt Cap73.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float76.2M

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Energous reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$216K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$216K

Earnings Recap

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energous missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $70.90 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energous's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.15 -0.12 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.14 -0.18 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 500.00K 400.00K 350.00K 150.00K
Revenue Actual 225.40K 201.36K 184.96K 145.06K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Energous using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Energous Questions & Answers

Q
When is Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reporting earnings?
A

Energous (WATT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.63, which missed the estimate of $-0.59.

Q
What were Energous’s (NASDAQ:WATT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $299.5K, which missed the estimate of $830K.

