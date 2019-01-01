Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Energous missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $70.90 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Energous's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.18
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|500.00K
|400.00K
|350.00K
|150.00K
|Revenue Actual
|225.40K
|201.36K
|184.96K
|145.06K
Earnings History
