Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Energous
Energous Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) was reported by Roth Capital on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting WATT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 288.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) was provided by Roth Capital, and Energous maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energous, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energous was filed on July 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energous (WATT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Energous (WATT) is trading at is $1.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.