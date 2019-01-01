ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Waters
(NYSE:WAT)
319.62
11.81[3.84%]
At close: May 26
319.89
0.2700[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low308.99 - 320.94
52 Week High/Low288.32 - 428.22
Open / Close308.99 / 319.89
Float / Outstanding53.3M / 60.2M
Vol / Avg.381.6K / 406.1K
Mkt Cap19.3B
P/E26.95
50d Avg. Price315.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.64
Total Float53.3M

Waters (NYSE:WAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Waters reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$2.800

Quarterly Revenue

$690.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$690.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Waters (NYSE:WAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Waters beat estimated earnings by 20.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.8 versus an estimate of $2.32.

Revenue was up $82.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Waters's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.47 2.35 2.24 1.57
EPS Actual 3.67 2.66 2.60 2.29
Revenue Estimate 821.04M 656.45M 621.52M 525.29M
Revenue Actual 836.45M 659.23M 681.65M 608.54M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Waters using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Waters Questions & Answers

Q
When is Waters (NYSE:WAT) reporting earnings?
A

Waters (WAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Waters (NYSE:WAT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Q
What were Waters’s (NYSE:WAT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $558.3M, which beat the estimate of $553.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.