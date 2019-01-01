Waters (NYSE:WAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Waters (NYSE:WAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Waters beat estimated earnings by 20.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.8 versus an estimate of $2.32.

Revenue was up $82.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Waters's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.47 2.35 2.24 1.57 EPS Actual 3.67 2.66 2.60 2.29 Revenue Estimate 821.04M 656.45M 621.52M 525.29M Revenue Actual 836.45M 659.23M 681.65M 608.54M

