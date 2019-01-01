Waters (NYSE:WAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Waters (NYSE:WAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Waters beat estimated earnings by 20.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.8 versus an estimate of $2.32.
Revenue was up $82.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Waters's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.47
|2.35
|2.24
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|3.67
|2.66
|2.60
|2.29
|Revenue Estimate
|821.04M
|656.45M
|621.52M
|525.29M
|Revenue Actual
|836.45M
|659.23M
|681.65M
|608.54M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Waters using advanced sorting and filters.
Waters Questions & Answers
Waters (WAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.71.
The Actual Revenue was $558.3M, which beat the estimate of $553.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.