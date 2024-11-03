Reddit, Roblox And Garmin Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct 28-Nov 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT shares jumped 38.86% after the company reported third-quarter results and issued Q4 revenue guidance above estimates, and many analysts raised the price forecast.
- Paycom Software PAYC stock escalated 27.95% after the company reported third-quarter results and analysts boosted the price forecast.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY gained 22.89% last week after the company reported Q3 earnings and sales that beat analyst estimates. Many analysts revised their price forecast on the stock.
- Exelixis EXEL gained 22.43% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings and raising its FY24 sales outlook. Many analysts also raised their price forecasts for the stock.
- Garmin Ltd GRMN shares surged 22.11% after the company reported Q3 financial results and raised its annual outlook.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX shares increased 22.07% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and a year-over-year increase in daily active users and hours engaged. Many analysts upped the price forecast on the stock.
- Twilio TWLO stock increased 20.39% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Several analysts boosted the stock’s price forecast.
- Snap Inc. SNAP shares rose 19.90% after the company reported quarterly results and several analysts revised the stock’s price forecast.
- Waters Corp WAT shares gained 19.31% last week. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and raised its annual outlook.
- Atlassian Corp TEAM climbed 18.87% last week on Q1 earnings and a strong Q2 outlook. The company’s board approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, and many analysts boosted the stock’s price forecast.
